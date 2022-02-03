AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGNC. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.