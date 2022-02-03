AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AGMH opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.