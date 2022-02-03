Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Shares Down 3.7%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

Agent Information Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

Agent Information Software, Inc engages in the provision of software products and services used to create, manage, publish and access information content via the Internet. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

