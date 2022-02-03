AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 61.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,407 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,004,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,691,000 after purchasing an additional 58,179 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,818,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,520,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,391,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,458,000 after purchasing an additional 250,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $63.36 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

