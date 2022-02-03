Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 30.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

MQT stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

