Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

GLBE stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.