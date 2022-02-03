Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.06. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

