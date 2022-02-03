Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of PetMed Express worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after buying an additional 935,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PetMed Express by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after purchasing an additional 170,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PetMed Express by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

