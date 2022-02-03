Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,028 shares of company stock valued at $748,877. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.