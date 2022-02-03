Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,028 shares of company stock valued at $748,877. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

