Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 124,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 100,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

