Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.69 and last traded at $120.69. 5,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 363,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $2,525,403.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $7,643,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.