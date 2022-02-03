ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Up 4.8% After Earnings Beat

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.83. 2,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 663,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 87.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $247,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $959.97 million, a P/E ratio of 473.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

