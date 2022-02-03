ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Up 4.8% After Earnings Beat

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.83. 2,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 663,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.
In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a market cap of $959.97 million, a P/E ratio of 473.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.
About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)
ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.
