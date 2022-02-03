ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stake Raised by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,945 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $163,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ADT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $99,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 177,040 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ADT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,452,612 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.17%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

