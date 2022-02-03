Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

ADIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.35.

ADIL stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). As a group, analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Jr. Newman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADIL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

