Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ACRO stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,268,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,847,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,941,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

