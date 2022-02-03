ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,935,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

