AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 272,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

