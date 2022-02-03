ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.70) to €13.00 ($14.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($12.92) to €12.30 ($13.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

AAVMY stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

