ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.70) to €13.00 ($14.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($12.92) to €12.30 ($13.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

AAVMY stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

