Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Buys £11,450 in Stock

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) insider Ian Cadby bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,450 ($15,393.92).

Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock opened at GBX 228 ($3.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £391.15 million and a PE ratio of 3.85. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 213 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.60 ($3.21). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

