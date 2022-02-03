AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.00-14.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.97.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,559. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $248.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.27.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

