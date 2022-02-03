AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.50.

ELUXY stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

