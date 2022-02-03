A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

BAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.81) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A.G. BARR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.62).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 510 ($6.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £571.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 513.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 526.75. A.G. BARR has a 1 year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.93).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.