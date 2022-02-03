9,471 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNL opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

