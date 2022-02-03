8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $17.50

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

EGHT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth $221,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

