8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

NYSE EGHT opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 31.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 265.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 12.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in 8X8 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 202,090 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.