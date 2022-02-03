$8.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce sales of $8.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.86 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $8.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.19 billion to $35.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 917,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.02. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

