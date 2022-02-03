$8.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.52 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.29. 11,134,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,262,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after buying an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,400,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

