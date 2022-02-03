6,569 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Regency Centers by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

