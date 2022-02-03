4,789 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

TRMB opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

