4,500 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPI opened at $171.16 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.30 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average of $183.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

