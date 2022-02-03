4,244 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 646,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $49.28 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

