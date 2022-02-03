40,000 Shares in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLND. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $146,919,000. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $135,261,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $38,964,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $17,906,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $5,888,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLND stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Blend Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $55,427.

Several brokerages have commented on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

