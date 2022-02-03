$399.99 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce $399.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.67 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,689 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

