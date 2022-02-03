$36.02 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report sales of $36.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.42 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $32.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $139.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.01 million, with estimates ranging from $147.92 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of GOOD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.95 million, a P/E ratio of 460.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $26.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 387,850 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth approximately $7,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,424 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

