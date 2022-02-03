350,000 Shares in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Acquired by Knott David M

Knott David M purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. B Riley Principal 250 Merger comprises 1.2% of Knott David M’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRIV. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,900,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,132,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get B Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. 21,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a current ratio of 10.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV).

Receive News & Ratings for B Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.