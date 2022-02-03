35,000 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

SC opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SC. Barclays upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

In related news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco acquired 14,184,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

