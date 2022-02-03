35,000 Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of NeoGames as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGMS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NeoGames by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NeoGames by 1,932.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NeoGames by 38.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NeoGames by 29.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 77,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGMS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NeoGames stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $535.82 million, a P/E ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. NeoGames S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

