$344.18 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $344.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $154.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after acquiring an additional 89,423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.01. 2,147,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,452. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.