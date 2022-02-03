$333.80 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce $333.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $341.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,859 shares of company stock worth $1,770,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $476,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 96.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH opened at $69.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $79.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

