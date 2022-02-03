27,708 Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth approximately $736,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $920.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.54. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.36 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

