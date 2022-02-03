2,610 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

BPMC stock opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.55.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.58.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

