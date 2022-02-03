23,656 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,263.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of VIRT opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

