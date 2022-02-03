$224.28 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $224.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.90 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $178.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $812.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.40 million to $837.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $951.02 million, with estimates ranging from $840.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

CUBE stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 309.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after acquiring an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after acquiring an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,291,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.