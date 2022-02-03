20,677 Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Methanex by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.