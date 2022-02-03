205 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $619,498.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,043 shares of company stock worth $10,810,326 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $202.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.98 and its 200-day moving average is $198.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $155.71 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.