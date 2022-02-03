$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce $2.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $21.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

