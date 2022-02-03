$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,271. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $110.65 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.