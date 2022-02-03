$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded down $5.69 on Friday, hitting $200.70. 1,159,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,878. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.62. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $159.17 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.