$151.59 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce sales of $151.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.30 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $109.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $545.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $545.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $721.51 million, with estimates ranging from $685.63 million to $752.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

SMAR stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,329,566. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after acquiring an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.